Morigaon College hosts national seminar on ‘Emerging Trends in AI Research and Applications’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: A one-day National Seminar on Emerging Trends in AI Research and Applications was successfully organized by the Department of Mathematics and the Department of Computer Applications, Morigaon College (Autonomous), in collaboration with the IQAC, Morigaon College (Autonomous), on October 22, 2025, at the college premises. The seminar brought together eminent academicians and researchers to discuss the latest developments and innovations in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

The inaugural session began with the lighting of the lamp by Dr. Dhananjay Kusre, Vice Principal of Morigaon College (Autonomous), along with other distinguished guests. Renowned academician and mathematician Prof. Tarini Kumar Dutta from Assam Don Bosco University, Guwahati, inaugurated the seminar. In his inaugural address, he highlighted the intrinsic connection between mathematics and artificial intelligence. Another eminent academician, Prof. Pran Hari Talukdar, Retired Head, Department of Instrumentation and USIC, Gauhati University, graced the occasion with an enriching and insightful talk on the evolution of AI over the years.

Following the inaugural session, the keynote lecture was delivered by Prof. Manoj Kumar Deka, Academic Head and HoD, Department of Information Technology, Assam Skill University. In his talk titled “AI in Academia: Enhancing Research, Innovation, and Impact,” he discussed how AI tools can be used ethically to advance academic research.

The first invited lecture was delivered by Dr. Jyotismita Talukdar, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Tezpur University, on “Machine Learning to Deep Learning: Impact on Modern Healthcare and Medicine.” Her presentation shed light on how advancements in deep learning have revolutionized the healthcare sector.

The second invited speaker, Dr. Rupam Kumar Sharma, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Rajiv Gandhi University, spoke on “Breeding Technology.” He also discussed Generative AI and Agentic AI. Throughout the seminar, participants presented research papers on diverse topics such as recurrent neural networks, natural language processing, speech recognition, and feature extraction.

The seminar concluded with a valedictory session, where Dr. Lila Kanta Barthakur, Principal of Morigaon College (Autonomous), along with other invited guests, appreciated the efforts of the organizers and participants. The event concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Upashana Gogoi, Joint Coordinator. The seminar served as an enriching experience for all participants, reinforcing the importance of continuous research and innovation in the field of artificial intelligence.

