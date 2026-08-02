Comedy Queen of Assam Chetana Das conferred Ban Theatre’s highest honour

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TEZPUR: Renowned Assamese stage and film actress Chetana Das, popularly known as the "Comedy Queen of Assam," was honoured with the prestigious Ban Theatre Award, the highest honour of the historic 120-year-old Ban Theatre, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Assamese theatre and cinema.

The award was presented during a special tribute, remembrance and felicitation programme organised by Ban Theatre at the Tezpur District Library Auditorium to commemorate the 56th death anniversary of Natasurya Phani Sarma. The ceremony was attended by Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava, Sonitpur District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, members of Ban Theatre and several eminent citizens.

Accepting the award, Chetana Das said Ban Theatre laid the foundation of her acting career and credited the institution for shaping her journey as an artiste. Calling the people of Tezpur her extended family, she sought their blessings before leaving to receive the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award from the Government of India. "Ban Theatre is like a lifeline to me," she said.

The programme, conducted by Ban Theatre Secretary Pankaj Baruah, began with a welcome address by General Secretary Jitumoni Dev Choudhury. On the occasion, veteran actress and singer Kalpana Kalita and eminent actor-director Pramath Das were also felicitated by the Ban Theatre family for their lifelong contribution to the institution.

The annual Annada Kumar Padmapati Memorial Awards for Best Actor and Best Actress were presented to Achyut Sharma and Jahnavi Boro, respectively. The Kartik Hazarika Memorial Award for Best Child Artiste was jointly conferred on Meghabini Kashyap and Priyanshu Saikia.

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