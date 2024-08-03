Community participation week begins in Biswanath

JAMUGURIHAT: A 100-day special awareness campaign, “Community Participation Week” under SANKALP: HEW organized by the district Hub for empowerment of women, social welfare department, Biswanath began at an anganwadi centre located at No 6 line of Majuligorh began here on Friday. The aim of this initiative is to educate and mobilize the community towards safeguarding and empowering the girl child through education and gender equality.

Addressing the participants by the Protection Officer, DCPU focused on the rights of girl children and various educational schemes. He also emphasized the significance of supporting girl children through education and equal opportunities. The supervisor of the programme stressed the importance of Breastfeeding. This area was selected as it has been a child marriage prone area as per PMMVY data. Towards the end of the awareness programme, a distribution ceremony of mission shakti leaflets among tea garden workers was held.

The programme was attended by the Protection Officer, DCPU, Supervisor’s, AWWs, ASHA workers, pregnant women, lactating women and adolescents girls. During the 100-day campaign, the district team will visit various places and will organize awareness camps.

