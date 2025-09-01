Competitive examination academy to be set up: Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) president

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The historic Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) has been working to improve and uplift the academic and educational and literary sector in Assam. The first meeting of the high-level committee in this regard was held online at 7.30 PM on August 31.

In the meeting, President of AXX Dr Basanta Kr Goswami said that the Xahitya Xabha was expected to hold some conferences in universities and colleges. He urged all distinguished educationists to take steps to make such conferences successful.

He said that the AXX was also considering setting up an IAS Academy to enable students and youth of Assam to prepare for the competitive examination from an early age. The meeting was attended by the General Secretary of the AXX, Debajit Borah, who thanked all the members for their help in this regard.

Convenor of the Committee, writer and Principal of DHSK College (Autonomous), Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia, said that the AXX had formed such a strong committee to focus on academics, education, and literature in Assam with many hopes and dreams.

The meeting was attended by Dr Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar, Vice-Chancellor, Assam Women’s University, Dr Nirod Baruah, Vice-Chancellor, Majuli Cultural University, Dr Rajib Handique, Academic Registrar, Gauhati University, Senior Professor of Gauhati University Dr Jogen Chandra Kalita, Principal of Barpeta College Dr Birinchi Kumar Das, Editor of Asom Aditya newspaper Manjit Bora, prominent educationist, organizer, and education entrepreneur Jyoti Prasad Kanoi.

