Oath-taking ceremony held for Kuruwabahi Branch Xahitya Xabha at Porongoniya High School

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The oath-taking ceremony of the newly-formed Kuruwabahi Branch Xahitya Xabha was held on Friday at Porongoniya High School. The meeting, chaired by District President Bonti Borah, was conducted by Mamata Gogoi. In the meeting, which was inaugurated with an introductory address by the Branch secretary, Papumoni Hazarika, the oath was administered by District President Bonti Borah. Later, the session was conducted by Nakul Saikia, President of the Kuruwabahi Branch Xahitya Xabha.

