Complaint filed against MLA Akhil Gogoi over ‘inflammatory’ facebook post

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A complaint has been filed against Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi at the Simaluguri police station, alleging that he made inflammatory remarks on social media regarding the Zubeen Garg incident. The complaint was filed by Sourav Dutta, a young man from Simaluguri, who alleged that Akhil Gogoi’s Facebook post was inflammatory and provocative. Gogoi’s post read, “On Zubeen da’s birthday, I’m wondering... why hasn’t there been an earthquake in the state despite knowing that Zubeen da hasn’t received justice?”

