Assam News

Concern Grows as Janata Bhawan Employee in Guwahati Goes Missing; Family Lodges Complaint

Janata Bhawan staff member in Guwahati missing since April 18, causing family and colleagues distress.
Assam Janata Bhawan
Assam Janata Bhawan

Guwahati: An unsettling event unfolds as a staff member of Janata Bhawan in Guwahati disappears after leaving work on April 18. His location remains unknown, causing concern among family and colleagues.

Fakhruddin Ahmed, a Chowkidar at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, has been missing since April 18. Despite extensive searches, there has been no trace of Ahmed.

His worried family has filed a missing person report at the Dispur police station.

In a separate incident, a female patient from the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) in Sonitpur district of Assam has also gone missing.

The woman, identified as Phulmaya Subba, a resident of Bhalukpong, has been missing since 5 am on March 31. Subba was admitted to the TMCH five days prior to her disappearance.

The family members have reported her missing at the local police station.

ALSO READ:

Assam Janata Bhawan
Assam HSLC Results: Jharna Saikia from Biswanath shines; Secures 2nd Place in State

ALSO WATCH:

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com