Concern Grows as Janata Bhawan Employee in Guwahati Goes Missing; Family Lodges Complaint

Guwahati: An unsettling event unfolds as a staff member of Janata Bhawan in Guwahati disappears after leaving work on April 18. His location remains unknown, causing concern among family and colleagues.

Fakhruddin Ahmed, a Chowkidar at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, has been missing since April 18. Despite extensive searches, there has been no trace of Ahmed.

His worried family has filed a missing person report at the Dispur police station.