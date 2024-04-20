Concern Grows as Janata Bhawan Employee in Guwahati Goes Missing; Family Lodges Complaint

Guwahati: An unsettling event unfolds as a staff member of Janata Bhawan in Guwahati disappears after leaving work on April 18. His location remains unknown, causing concern among family and colleagues.
Fakhruddin Ahmed, a Chowkidar at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, has been missing since April 18. Despite extensive searches, there has been no trace of Ahmed.
His worried family has filed a missing person report at the Dispur police station.
In a separate incident, a female patient from the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) in Sonitpur district of Assam has also gone missing.
The woman, identified as Phulmaya Subba, a resident of Bhalukpong, has been missing since 5 am on March 31. Subba was admitted to the TMCH five days prior to her disappearance.
The family members have reported her missing at the local police station.
