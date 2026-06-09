Concern grows over alleged encroachment of grazing lands in Barkhetri

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Concerns over alleged encroachment on grazing reserves and government land have intensified in the Barkhetri revenue circle of Nalbari district, with local cattle rearers and residents claiming that large portions of traditional grazing areas have gradually come under occupation, affecting their livelihoods.

Representatives of cattle rearers’ groups from Bortola, Shobhamari, and Bhelakhaiti villages alleged that several grazing reserves established during the colonial period for cattle and buffalo rearing have witnessed extensive encroachment over the years.

According to claims made by local organisations, around 960 bighas of land under Dag No. 212 at Bhelakhaiti Char had originally been reserved as grazing land. They alleged that more than 500 bighas are presently under encroachment, where houses have been constructed, and agricultural activities are being carried out.

Similarly, locals claimed that portions of grazing land under Dag No. 46 at Shobhamari and Dag No. 95 at Baramara Char have either been lost to erosion or are currently under occupation. They alleged that encroachment has reduced the availability of grazing fields for livestock owners from villages, including Bortola, Hidilatari, and Rongchowa.

Leaders of local cattle rearers’ associations have appealed to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to take steps for clearing the alleged encroachments from grazing reserves and restoring traditional grazing lands.

Also Read: Rongker Festival begins amid grazing land dispute case in Karbi Anglong