Palasbari Police foil cattle smuggling bid, one arrested in Kamrup

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: In a successful operation against illegal cattle transportation, the Palasbari police intercepted a Tata Ace commercial vehicle bearing registration number AS01RC9675 carrying four cattle heads on the Mirza–Chandubi road near Jarapta field near Barduar Bagan in Kamrup district on Thursday. According to Daisy Gogoi, Co-District Superintendent of Police, Palasbari, the operation was carried out based on reliable information. During the operation, one alleged cattle smuggler, identified as Uttam Kaibarta (32 years) of Palasbari, was apprehended. Police said that the accused failed to produce valid documents relating to the ownership and transportation of the cattle.

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