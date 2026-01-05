Rongker Festival begins amid grazing land dispute case in Karbi Anglong

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: As the Karbi community prepares to celebrate the traditional Rongker Karkli festival 2026, with great fervour on January 5, attention also turns to a significant legal development in the region. The annual Rongker, a key cultural and religious event for the Karbis, the predominant indigenous tribe in Assam’s hill districts, will be observed across Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and other parts of the state.

Rongker Karkli is a post-harvest thanksgiving festival dedicated to appeasing local deities for the community’s welfare, protection from calamities, good harvests, and overall prosperity. Villages come alive with rituals, traditional dances, community feasts, and offerings, reflecting the rich heritage of the Karbi people.

On the other hand, January 5, 2026, marks a crucial date in an ongoing legal battle over land rights in the region. The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and the Government of Assam are set to file a joint affidavit in the Gauhati High Court in response to three pending writ petitions: WP (C)/3524/2024, WP (C)/5117/2024, and WP (C)/3718/2024.

These cases revolve around alleged encroachments on Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) lands in the Kheroni area under the Dongkamukam revenue circle in West Karbi Anglong. The High Court had previously issued stays on the eviction process in these matters, halting any immediate action against settlers.

The joint affidavit is expected to provide clarity on the status of these alleged reserved lands. The case’s final outcome will determine whether evictions from the alleged grazing reserves can proceed, an issue that has been a point of contention in recent times.

Also Read: Assam Government Declares Restricted Holiday On 5th January Every Year To Observe Rongker Puja