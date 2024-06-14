New Balipara Power Sub-Station Inaugurated, Promises Improved Electricity Distribution

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: Balipara 33/11KV Power Sub-Station was inaugurated by Nasim Rahman, AGM of Technical & Communication Division under Assam Power Distribution Limited ( APDCL) on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Amit Shankar Bhattacharjya, SDE of Kalaigaon APDCL along with Sumit Basumatary, Feeder Maintenance Engineer of Kalaigaon APDCL. According to SDE Bhattachajya, more then 12000 consumers will be benefited through the power station. A total of four feeders namely Balipara, Kabirali, Amguri and Tamaru were installed on Wednesday for smooth distribution of power for the people of greater area. Further, people will not face frequent load shedding and power-cuts from today due to available power supply with this new sub-station.

Also Read: Nagaland: Nagaland Grapples with Severe Power Shortage Amid Hydro and Thermal Station Woes

Also Watch: