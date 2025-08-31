Concern over repeated failure to meet East-West corridor completion target

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Repeated delays in completing the Sourashtra to Silchar project, a flagship initiative under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), have sparked widespread concern and frustration across Northeast India, particularly in Dima Hasao. Launched as part of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s visionary East-West Corridor, the project remains incomplete decades later, primarily due to persistent challenges along the critical Jatinga-Harangajao stretch. This vital corridor was designed to enhance connectivity and drive economic growth in the Northeast, fostering trade with neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal.

However, the Jatinga-Harangajao section in Dima Hasao has faced repeated setbacks, including administrative lapses, absenteeism among project officials, villager protests over compensation, and disruptions from natural calamities. These issues have significantly slowed progress, leaving the region’s communities disillusioned. Recently, Assam Minister Kaushik Rai announced that the Harangajao-Jatinga stretch would be completed by January 2026, raising cautious optimism. Rai has taken steps to resolve land acquisition disputes and expedite labour deployment and project monitoring. With a revised national deadline of June 2027, locals hope that these efforts would finally deliver results.

The Sourashtra to Silchar corridor remains crucial for the Northeast, promising improved access and economic opportunities. Yet, ongoing delays have fueled frustration, with political leaders questioning the accountability of NHAI and the central government. The people of Dima Hasao and beyond await tangible progress, hoping that renewed commitments would break the cycle of missed deadlines and deliver this long-overdue infrastructure.

Also Read: Dima Hasao: Prohibitory order imposed to safeguard National Highway-27 construction

Also Watch: