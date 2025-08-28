Kuki Inpi Assam strongly condemns kidnapping in Jinam Valley, Dima Hasao

Our Correspondent

HAFLONG: The Kuki Inpi Assam, the Traditional Government and Highest Court of Appeal for the Kukis in Assam, expressed its deepest anguish and resolute condemnation of the heinous kidnapping that occurred on August 19 at approximately 8:30 PM in Jinam Valley, Dima Hasao district, stated a press release issued by Kuki Inpi Assam on Wednesday.

Two innocent residents of Tattephai Village, Zosangkhum Hmar and Lalrimawi Hmar, were forcibly abducted by unidentified armed miscreants. The release stated that the brutal and cowardly act was not only a violation of the victims’ dignity and rights but also a direct threat to the peace, security, and communal harmony of the region.

The Kuki Inpi Assam stated that such acts of lawlessness constitute grave offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), falling squarely within the category of crimes against personal liberty and public order, and urged law enforcement agencies to act with utmost urgency and bring the perpetrators to justice without delay.

It reiterated its demand that the state government and district administration immediately mobilize all available resources to ensure the safety of citizens and restore peace in the district. The full force of the law must be invoked to prevent such criminals from roaming freely and terrorizing peace-loving communities, it said.

Further the institution appealed to civil society, the media, and all communities across caste, tribe, and religion to stand united in condemning this inhuman crime, and collectively uphold the values of justice, dignity, and peace.

