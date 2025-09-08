Concerns over absence of regular DIPRO ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Darrang district on September 14 approaches, local mediapersons raised concerns about potential disruptions in the public relations mechanism. The media fraternity fears that the absence of a regular District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) for over a year could hinder effective coordination with journalists, ranging from national to local levels, during this high-profile event.

The Darrang district has been functioning without a permanent DIPRO since August 2024, when the previous DIPRO, Samir Sandilya, was transferred without a replacement. Assistant Commissioner Ihsanul Hussain was assigned the additional responsibility of managing the department. On December 18, 2024, Prasanta Kumar Borah was appointed as the new DIPRO, but he has reportedly continued to serve as the PRO for Minister Ashok Singhal, drawing his salary from Darrang district while remaining absent from the district. As a result, Assistant Commissioner Hussain has continued to oversee the DIPRO office, despite being stationed at the newly-established Sipajhar co-district office, away from the district headquarters.

Also Read: Narendra Modi to visit Mangaldai on Sept 14, launch Rs 8,000-cr mega projects

Also Watch: