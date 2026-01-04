Kokrajhar: Pramod Boro condoles demise of former MP Satyendra Nath Brahma

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and present MCLA, Pramod Boro, mourned the demise of former MP, writer and social worker Satyendra Nath Brahma Choudhury and prayed for his eternal peace.Former Kokrajhar Member of Parliament Satyendra Nath Brahma Choudhury passed away on Friday at the age of 82 due to age-related ailments. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for one term from 1991 to 1996 as an Independent candidate, with the support of Bodoland movement organizations led by the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU). Brahma Choudhury played a significant role during the Bodoland movement and served as a legal adviser to the ABSU and the Bodo People’s Action Committee (BPAC) during the historic agitation led by Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma.

Also Read: Wants healthy democracy and government with accountability in BTC: Pramod Boro