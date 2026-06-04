Conflicting Test Reports at Nalbari Civil Hospital Spark Concern Over Diagnostic Accuracy

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Questions have been raised over the laboratory system at Nalbari Civil Hospital after a cancer patient reportedly received significantly different medical test reports within just two days, leading to confusion and concern over possible errors in diagnostic procedures.

According to the patient’s family, tests conducted at Nalbari Civil Hospital on June 1 as part of pre-chemotherapy evaluation showed a Creatinine level of 1.8 and a Sodium level of 124, values considered abnormal and potentially serious enough to affect treatment plans. Based on these results, doctors reportedly considered postponing chemotherapy and advised hospital admission.

However, the treating physician became doubtful after assessing the patient’s physical condition, which did not appear consistent with the reported findings. The doctor recommended repeating the tests.

The investigations were conducted again at the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati on June 3. The new reports reportedly showed all values within normal limits, surprising both the medical team and the patient’s family.

The discrepancy has raised concerns about whether there may have been technical problems with laboratory equipment, errors in sample collection or testing procedures, or lapses in monitoring and quality control. The patient’s family alleged that the conflicting reports caused emotional distress, anxiety, and additional expenses during an already difficult period of treatment.

Healthcare observers say that if the discrepancy is confirmed, it could affect public confidence in diagnostic services. Demands have been raised for Nalbari Civil Hospital authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and clarify the reasons behind the differing test results. Patient identity has not been disclosed due to privacy concerns.

Also Read: Probe demanded into alleged negligence at Nalbari Medical College & Hospital (NMCH)