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Nalbari Medical College & Hospital celebrates 3rd foundation anniversary

Nalbari Medical College & Hospital celebrated its third foundation anniversary in Nalbari with a formal programme attended by doctors, students and staff.
Foundation Day
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NALBARI: The Nalbari Medical College & Hospital (NMCH), located at Ghograpar South village in Nalbari district, celebrated its third foundation anniversary on Saturday with a formal programme held at the college auditorium. The event marked three years since the institution was established on this day in 2023. The foundation anniversary brought together members of the medical fraternity, students, nursing staff, and a large number of well-wishers, reflecting the growing importance of the institution in the healthcare and medical education landscape of the district.

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foundation anniversary
Nalbari Medical College & Hospital
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