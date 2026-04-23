Congress, allies on wrong side of women’s empowerment: Sarbananda Sonowal

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal strongly criticized the Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc for opposing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2026, calling their stance an insult to women across the country. Addressing a press conference at the district BJP office in Dibrugarh, Sonowal said that the opposition to the bill — which seeks to reserve 33% of seats for women — reflected a disregard for women’s rightful representation and dignity.

“Our protest against forces opposing the 33% reservation for women will continue. Through this initiative, we want to clearly state that there will be no compromise when it comes to the rights of women,” Sonowal said.

“We expected all political parties to respond positively, as this concerns the rightful entitlements of women. Equal participation of women and men is essential for the country’s development,” Sonowal added. The Union Minister cited initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and Swachh Bharat Mission as key measures that have strengthened women socially and economically.

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