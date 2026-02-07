Congress, BJP workers clash over 'Samay Paribartan' programme in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A heated confrontation unfolded at Batadroba as Congress and BJP workers clashed over the Congress party's 'Samay Paribartan' programme on Friday. The incident occurred when Congress leaders, including national General Secretary Jitendra Singh, APCC President Gaurav Gogoi, and others arrived at Batadrava Than to offer prayers as well as to spread their message of change.

As the Congress delegation, comprising leaders like Jitendra Singh, Gaurav Gogoi, Manoj Chauhan, Rakibul Hussain, Pradyut Bordoloi, Ripun Bora, and Bhupen Bora, reached Batadrava Than, they were met with stiff resistance from BJP workers. The atmosphere turned volatile with slogans and counter-slogans being raised.

The Congress leaders criticized Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, while BJP workers retaliated by labelling Congress President Gaurav Gogoi as an agent of Pakistan and a Bangladeshi middleman. The situation escalated, with Bhupen Bora attempting to intervene, but allegedly being manhandled.

