Election Commission of India withdraws Election Officers in Udalguri district

MANGALDAI: Taking a serious note on the alleged missing of a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine in Udalguri district, the Election Commission of India (ECI) vide an order on April 2 has ordered for immediate withdrawal of both the Election Officers (EO) of Darrang and Udalguri district.

Following the order of the ECI, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Assam vide an order no ELE/2020/239 dated April 2 has withdrawn Election Officer of Udalguri Kulbhushan Pegu and posted Additional District Commissioner Sarfraz Haque as the in charge Election Officer of Udalguri. In another order vide no. ELE/2020/239- A dated April 2, the CEO has also withdrawn the Election Officer of Darrang Debashish Borthakur and posted Additional District Commissioner Manash Kumar Saikia as the in charge Election Officer of Darrang district.

However, both the withdrawn Election Officers of Udalguri and Darrang districts are posted as Assistant Commissioners in their respective districts. Mention may be made here that Election Officer of Darrang district Debashish Borthakur earlier served as the Election Officer in Udalguri district.

Mention may be made here that on the same day on April 2, as per the order of the ECI, the state government has transferred the Returning Officer of No.4 Darrang -Udalguri Parliamentary Constituency-cum-District Election Officer-cum-District Election Officer of Udalguri district Dr Sadnek Singh with immediate effect.

