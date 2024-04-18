TMC to push down Congress to 3rd spot in Silchar : Lakhipur BJP MLA Kausik Rai

Silchar: The Congress in Silchar would come down to third position while the TMC would finish a distant second as the BJP would retain the seat with a margin not less than three lakh votes, stated Kausik Rai, the ruling party MLA from Lakhipur. After releasing the ‘Sankalpapatra’ of the party, the BJP leaders of Cachar claimed that the opposition parties were so weak and unorganised that the ruling party was now eyeing to increase the margin in a record number. In 2019 Lok Sabha election, Susmita Dev, the Congress candidate was defeated by Dr Rajdeep Roy by 80 thousand votes. The delimitation had left the prestigious seat as reserved for the SC community. In this backdrop, the BJP had an automatic and credible choice in state’s Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, but the Congress was left with no face who could contest with an opponent like Suklabaidya. The Congress finally zeroed in on Suryakanta Sarkar, once a close aide of Susmita Dev, and joined the TMC following her footstep. But within months, Sarkar returned to his original party.

The electioneering in Silchar got an interesting as the TMC jumped into the fray in the last moment. The Bengal based party picked up former AIUDF MP from Karimganj Radheshyam Biswas. Observing the last few days’ activities of all the three stakeholders, it seemed a major portion of more than 5 lakh Muslim votes would swing in favour of the TMC, and thus curtailing the chances of the Congress to keep its hold on the minority vote bank. TMC however seemed to have little impact on the Hindu votes, though Biswas with his sub caste identity might get support from a section of the SC community

In this backdrop, the BJP camp was confident of a victory with huge margin. However, the ruling party was facing tough questions for the difficult and complex CAA rules and Supreme Court stay order on the much advertised Doloo greenfield airport. The outgoing MP Dr Rajdeep Roy however ruled out any doubt on the airport project as he said, the Apex Court had asked clarification from the government on the basis of an RTI and the department would duly place its reply in due time to wipe out all doubts. Party candidate Suklabaidya, on the other hand, admitted that due to online process, the number of application for citizenship under the CAA was not enough to match the expectations. But the government would surely make the process more easier once the new government takes the charge.

