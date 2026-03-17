Congress eyes comeback in 86 Tinsukia LAC as BJP yet to finalize candidate

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: Even as the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Assam Assembly Election 2026, the Indian National Congress (INC), whose vote bank was eroded over the past decade, seems to be gradually gaining foot in the 86 Tinsukia Legislative Assembly constituency, with the induction of a young face in the fray, aiming to bring the voters back from the BJP.

The exit of veteran Congress leader Dandi Sonowal, who worked in various capacities during the past 26 years, did not seem to make much of an impact among the grassroots workers, as the party camp seems to be jubilant after youth leader David Phukan was awarded the ticket for 86 Tinsukia.

Meanwhile, the BJP is yet to declare its list of candidates, with several key local leaders, including incumbent Sanjoy Kishan, vying for the party ticket.

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