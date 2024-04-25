‘Congress fearful at seeing Muslims’ support for BJP’: Minister Pijush Hazarika

Guwahati: Minister Pijush Hazarika claimed that the Congress used to believe that it could continue using Muslim people as its vote bank but the BJP’s politics of good governance has spoiled it.

Speaking to reporters here, he claimed that the Congress is fearful at seeing a large number of people belonging to the minority community in BJP’s public programmes.

“Muslim people are coming towards us because of the development initiatives of both the state and Central governments,” Hazarika said.

He further claimed that the BJP will win the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat comfortably, which is primarily a minority-dominated constituency.

“I have been campaigning in various parts of Nagaon parliamentary constituency for the last few days. I have seen tremendous support for the BJP in Muslim-dominated areas. Minority people have observed that the BJP has passed on government benefits to every section of the society without a single case of discrimination,” he said.

The state minister also took a jibe at Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi claiming that the opposition leader is having sleepless nights seeing the support of minority people to the BJP. (IANS)

