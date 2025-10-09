Congress files FIR against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for insulting ST women

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: Charisma Rongpipi, Media Chairperson of the Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) and media panellist of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), along with other party members, filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma at Diphu Police Station on October 8.

The FIR accuses the Chief Minister of making remarks during his speech at the launch of the Arunodoi 3.0 scheme in Khanapara on October 7, that allegedly “outraged the modesty of women” and constituted “intentional insult and humiliation of Scheduled Tribe women who are Congress workers and their mothers.” The complaint, titled “Complaint against Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, For Outraging the Modesty of Women, Intentional Insult and Humiliation of Scheduled Tribe Women who are Congress Workers, and their Mothers,” was lodged under relevant legal provisions.

Congress leaders have condemned the Chief Minister’s statements as “derogatory and disrespectful towards women” and demanded strict legal action. Police sources confirmed that the FIR has been received and is currently under preliminary examination. Further developments are awaited as the investigation proceeds.

