Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should open a shop in London: Prasanta Phukan

DIBRUGARH: State Cabinet Minister and Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should ‘quit politics and open a shop in London.’ Phukan’s statement came after the decisive victory of NDA in Bihar Assembly polls. “The people of Bihar have once again reposed their faith in the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. This victory demonstrates the strength of our alliance and the trust people have in our governance,” Minister Phukan stated.

Expressing confidence about Assam’s political future, he added that the BJP would secure a similar landslide victory in the upcoming Assam Assembly election under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Following the NDA’s decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly election, a wave of celebration swept through BJP ranks in Assam. State Cabinet Minister Prashanta Phukan was also seen celebrating after NDA’s victory in Bihar. Phukan joined party workers in Dibrugarh District BJP Office, where he burst firecrackers. The sound of fireworks echoed across the area as party workers and supporters exchanged sweets and congratulated each other. Over 200 BJP workers and supporters attended the celebration, including District BJP President Dulal Bora.

Extending his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar leader Nitish Kumar, Phukan said that the massive mandate in Bihar reflected people’s trust in the NDA.

