BJP MP Kripanath Mallah Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi Over “Vote Chori” Remarks

The MP was in Hailakandi to take part in a special event organised by the district administration to celebrate 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram. The programme, held at the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, was marked by patriotic enthusiasm as around one thousand government employees and residents joined in singing Vande Mataram in unison.

As part of the event, a live webcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address was shown to the audience, adding to the celebratory atmosphere. The programme began with floral tributes to Vande Mataram’s composer, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, honouring his contribution to India’s national identity.

District Commissioner Abhishek Jain, District BJP President Kalyan Goswami, Additional Superintendent of Police Samir Daptar Baruah, ADC (Education) Trideep Roy and several other officials and dignitaries were present at the ceremony. The event concluded with expressions of national pride and unity as the tricolour fluttered proudly in the background.