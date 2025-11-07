BJP MP Kripanath Mallah Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi Over “Vote Chori” Remarks

Hailakandi: Kripanath Mallah, BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from Karimganj on Friday strongly criticized Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his recent “vote chori” (vote theft) remark. Speaking to reporters in Hailakandi, Mallah said Rahul Gandhi’s comments were “baseless and imaginary,” and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to enjoy the people’s trust.
“Rahul Gandhi’s claims are far from reality. The people have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. The BJP, along with its allies, will once again form the government both in Bihar and later in Assam,” Mallah said, responding to the Congress leader’s allegations.
The MP was in Hailakandi to take part in a special event organised by the district administration to celebrate 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram. The programme, held at the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, was marked by patriotic enthusiasm as around one thousand government employees and residents joined in singing Vande Mataram in unison.
As part of the event, a live webcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address was shown to the audience, adding to the celebratory atmosphere. The programme began with floral tributes to Vande Mataram’s composer, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, honouring his contribution to India’s national identity.
District Commissioner Abhishek Jain, District BJP President Kalyan Goswami, Additional Superintendent of Police Samir Daptar Baruah, ADC (Education) Trideep Roy and several other officials and dignitaries were present at the ceremony. The event concluded with expressions of national pride and unity as the tricolour fluttered proudly in the background.