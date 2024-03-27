Congress candidates grappling with fund crunch, inner fight plague in Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency

Silchar: The Congress in Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency found itself in a soup as the party candidate Haifz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury confessed that the fund crunch had put them in a crisis situation. Further, the role of Rajat Chakrabarty, the Karimganj district president was under scanner as he was allegedly avoiding the party office on a regular basis. On the other hand, Sahidul Islam, the president of Hailakandi district Youth Congress alleged that the party candidate Chowdhury had a secret alliance with the BJP. Hafiz Rashid in a workers’ meet held in a private hall in stead of party office in Algapur, alleged that Sahidul demanded money from him and as he failed to pay him, the latter started making baseless allegations.

Meanwhile, the state unit of Youth Congress had suspended Sahidul for his ‘anti party activities’. The famed advocate of Guwahati High Court Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury however was seen addressing small meetings every day either in Karimganj or in Hailakandi districts. He was trying to focus on the financial crisis the party had been hurled into after all of its bank accounts were freezed. Chowdhury, however, appealed the party workers to keep their morale high as this time the election was to register a verdict against the ‘autocratic rule’ of the BJP government. “The democracy is in great danger in the BJP regime,” Chowdhury had been making statements in all the meetings.

But his problems did not seem to be confined only in financial crunch, as a group of his party openly opposed his candidature. They argued that Chowdhury was too old to fight a Lok Sabha election. Chowdhury on the other hand, said, he was 71, not an octogenarian and he was mentally as vibrant as a youth.

Meanwhile, after the shifting allegiance of MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha to the ruling party, the Karimganj Congress found itself in a great crisis. Rajat Chakrabarty, the DCC president was known for his proximity with Purkayastha, suddenly seemed to avoid the party office. Recently the angry party workers locked the doors of the party office to vent their frustration with the district president.

