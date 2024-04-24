Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi leads Padayatra in Silchar

Silchar: With thousands of party volunteers leading a “padayatra,” Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi appeared to be finally stepping up his campaign in Silchar. Braving inclement weather, the ‘padayatra’ began from Indira Bhawan, the party office in Silchar and terminated at Rangirkhari point.

Later, during an interview with the media, Gogoi asserted that the Congress would pull off a surprise victory in Assam by gaining more seats. “In national level too, the Congress and its allies will win the good number of seats to form the government,” Gogoi claimed. He said the five seats in the Upper Assam where elections were held on April 19, the Congress would fare very well. However he restricted himself from making any specific number his party would win.

Also Read: Demow girl Moyur Krishna Gogoi preparing miniature painting

Also Watch: