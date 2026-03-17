Congress Names Ajoy Kumar Gogoi for Demow as BJP Ticket Awaited

With the Election Commission of India having announced the schedule for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly Election, the Congress party has moved quickly to declare its candidate for the 95 No. Demow constituency — while the BJP is yet to finalise its list.

The Central Election Committee of the Congress party has named Ajoy Kumar Gogoi as its official candidate for the seat.

Also Read: BJP Assam to Release Candidate List on March 18, CM Sarma in Delhi