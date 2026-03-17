Congress Names Ajoy Kumar Gogoi for Demow as BJP Ticket Awaited
With the Election Commission of India having announced the schedule for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly Election, the Congress party has moved quickly to declare its candidate for the 95 No. Demow constituency — while the BJP is yet to finalise its list.
The Central Election Committee of the Congress party has named Ajoy Kumar Gogoi as its official candidate for the seat.
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The contest in Demow carries added significance this cycle, as the constituency's demographic profile has shifted following the recent delimitation exercise.
The redrawing of boundaries has altered the voter composition of the seat, making candidate selection a more carefully calculated decision for all parties involved.
On the BJP side, sitting MLA Sushanta Borgohain is widely expected to be fielded again from Demow, according to sources familiar with the party's deliberations.
Borgohain's supporters are awaiting the official announcement from the party, which is yet to release its full candidate list for the Assam polls.
The eventual face-off between the declared Congress candidate and the anticipated BJP nominee is expected to be closely watched, given the changed ground realities in the constituency after delimitation.