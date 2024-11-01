Congress never gave Sardar Patel due respect: Sarbananda Sonowal

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Government of India celebrated the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ (National Unity Day) as all the organisations virtually took the pledge to preserve the unity, integrity and security after the Union Minister of MoPSW, Sarbananda Sonowal read out the pledge along with thousands of colleagues who virtually joined the programme on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The idea of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel for a strong Bharat has been immortalised with sincere and renewed effort of nation building by the Narendra Modi-led government for more than a decade.

PM Modi has worked tirelessly to inspire the national consciousness and to use it to unify the country. The ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ philosophy is akin to Sardar Patel’s effort to bring all the princely states to join force for a strong nation. On this strong foundation laid down by the valiant & selfless efforts of Sardar Patel, the country is moving towards realising the idea of ‘Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat’.

The path laid down by Sardar Patel is the one that PM Narendra Modi has taken to lead the country towards creating an inclusive development of the country. I offer my homage to this great persona of Sardar Patel for his invaluable contribution towards building a strong nation.”

The event started when the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal performing ‘Pad Puja’ by offering floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel image at the event.

Criticizing Congress, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Congress never gave Sardar Patel the due respect that the great personality like his deserved. For decades, the Congress kept the doings of Sardar Patel in the dark. For Sardar Patel’s innumerable contributions for the country, Congress conspired to keep him in the dark by intent.

However, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the life of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, has been celebrated to inspire people and commit them towards building a strong, secure and united India.

The evil design of Congress has completely been wiped out as crores of Indians as we commemorate Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary today. The country has realised the direction from Sardar Patel’s ideals as India is being led by PM Narendra Modi towards becoming an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

The event was attended by the Union Minister of State for MoPSW, Shantanu Thakur; the ex Union Minister of State & MP (Rajya Sabha), Rameswar Teli; the Minister in the Govt of Assam, Jogen Mohan; the Chairman of AIDC & MLA, Dibrugarh, Prasanta Phukan; the MLA of Chabua, Punakan Baruah; the Secretary of MoPWA, T K Ramachandran; the Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Prof Jiten Hazarika; the Principal, Assam Medical College, Prof Sanjeeb Kakati; the Mayor of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC), Dr Saikat Patra; among other dignitaries and people.

Also Read: Kokrajhar DC Masanda M. Pertin Flags Off ‘Run for Unity’ Marathon on National Unity Day

Also Watch: