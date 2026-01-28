Will reveal SIT’s findings on Gaurav’s Pak link on Feb 8: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that he would reveal the findings of the SIT’s investigation into Gaurav Gogoi’s Pakistan link on February 8.

The SIT gave its presentation of its findings in the investigation into Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged Pakistani link before the Cabinet today. The presentation by the SIT sufficed for the cabinet ministers regarding the involvement of three persons—Gaurav Gogoi, his wife, and Ali Tauqeer Sheikh—in Gogoi’s Pakistan link, he said, and added that the cabinet would meet again on February 7 to choose one of the central investigating agencies to hand over the findings for further investigation.

The Cabinet also decided to start handing over land documents to tea workers residing in labour lines on February 9. The Cabinet set the payment rate for tea workers at Rs 500 per bigha, to be paid over five years, the Chief Minister said.

The Cabinet also decided to allow the Morans living in Arunachal Pradesh to register their names in the employment exchange office in Tinsukia.

The Cabinet also decided to withdraw the VGR (village grazing reserve) status of two VGRs located in the Tingkhong LAC. This decision has paved the way for the issuance of land pattas to people living in these two villages. Two other VGRs will be created in the area as compensation.

The Cabinet has approved the raising of a loan amounting to Rs 200 crore from NABARD for the completion of projects of the Animal Husbandry and Border Protection departments.

