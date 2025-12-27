Congress workers protest alleged renaming of MGNREGA in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Bongaigaon District Congress and Vidyapur Block Congress on Wednesday staged a strong protest against the alleged move to change the name of MGNREGA to VB-G-RAM-G. The protest was held in front of the Vidyapur Block Development Office, where hundreds of Congress workers, holding portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, raised slogans and condemned the decision. Addressing the protesters, Bongaigaon District Congress President Girish Baruah said, “MGNREGA is not just a scheme, it is closely linked with the ideology and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. Any attempt to rename it is a direct attack on the Constitution and on the rights of rural workers. The Congress will never accept such an arbitrary move.”

Senior Congress leader and MLA Abdul Baten Khandakar also criticized the proposal, stating, “MGNREGA has provided employment and dignity to crores of rural poor across the country. Changing its name is an effort to erase history and mislead the people. We strongly oppose this and demand that the original name be retained.”

The Congress leaders warned that if the decision was not withdrawn immediately, the party would intensify its agitation in the coming days.

