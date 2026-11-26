Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma extended National Milk Day greetings to dairy farmers on Thursday, November 26, reaffirming the state government's target of producing 10 lakh litres of milk daily. The Chief Minister highlighted ongoing efforts to expand organised dairy infrastructure, strengthen cooperative networks and increase farmers' incomes.

In his National Milk Day message, Sarma paid tribute to Dr. Verghese Kurien, widely recognised as the Father of India's White Revolution, and highlighted his contribution to transforming the country's dairy sector.

"India's White Revolution changed the course of our dairy sector, and Dr. Verghese Kurien was at the heart of this transformation. His vision empowered millions of farmers and made India a leading force in milk production. On National Milk Day, as we pay tributes to Dr Kurien, we have also set our goal of 10 lakh litres of dairy milk production and steadily moving forward in that direction," he said.

The Chief Minister's message reaffirmed Assam's ambition to strengthen its dairy production capacity and build a more organized milk procurement system.

According to the state government's Dairy Revolution 2030 objectives, Assam aims to increase daily milk production by 71% and expand organized milk procurement threefold by 2030–31.

The government is pursuing these targets through dairy infrastructure development and financial support for farmers supplying milk to cooperative societies.

Under the direct subsidy programme, eligible farmers receive ₹5 per litre for milk supplied, subject to a daily limit of 30 litres. The government says the initiative covers more than 20,000 dairy farmers associated with 601 cooperative societies.

These measures are intended to encourage organized milk production and strengthen the participation of rural dairy farmers in formal supply chains.

The West Assam Milk Producers' Co-operative Union Ltd. (WAMUL), which operates under the Purabi Dairy brand, is an important implementing body in the state's organized dairy expansion programme. As part of the infrastructure push, Purabi Dairy's Guwahati facility is being expanded to achieve a processing capacity of 3 lakh litres per day.

Additionally, a new dairy processing plant with a capacity of 20,000 litres daily has been commissioned in Sonitpur, adding to the state's milk-processing infrastructure.

The expansion is intended to improve milk procurement and processing capacity while connecting more rural producers with organized dairy markets.

Assam's per capita milk availability has historically remained below the national average, according to the background information accompanying the state's dairy programme.

The government is therefore focusing on increasing local production, expanding cooperative participation and reducing dependence on milk brought in from other states.

The combination of direct farmer subsidies, additional processing facilities and expanded procurement networks forms the basis of Assam's White Revolution 2.0 efforts.