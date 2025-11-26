Dibrugarh Observes 76th Constitution Day with Inter-State Quiz and Speech Competitions

Dibrugarh: The 76th Constitution Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm on Wednesday, November 26, at Dr. Rohinikanta Baruah Law College, one of Dibrugarh’s prominent legal institutions. The event was organised jointly by Dr. Rohinikanta Baruah Law College and Hanumanbux Surajmal Kanoi College, which is proudly stepping into its golden jubilee year.

The college hosted a Northeast Inter-State Quiz Competition along with an extempore speech contest to mark the significance of the day. Students from various institutions participated by showcasing their knowledge of the Indian Constitution and related legal principles.

Several distinguished guests attended the programme, including senior journalist from Dibrugarh, Iqbal Ahmed, who was invited as a special guest. Also present were Dr. Ajay Kumar Das, Principal of Jorhat Law College, and Dr. Gautami Dutta, Principal of Dr. Rohinikanta Baruah Law College, along with other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, Iqbal Ahmed stated the importance of understanding the Constitution, especially for young students who will shape the nation’s future. He also praised the initiative of holding inter-state competitions to encourage academic engagement and legal awareness. The programme came to an end with words of appreciation for the organisers and participants, reinforcing the spirit of Constitution Day and its importance in India’s democratic journey.