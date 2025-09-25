Control rooms set up in Sonitpur to ensure safe Durga Puja celebrations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: To ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming Durga Puja and safeguard public safety, the Sonitpur district administration has set up dedicated control rooms. The District Disaster Management Authority’s Control Room will be operational at 9435371672, while the Police Control Room can be reached at 7086993898.

District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das has urged all puja organizing committees and public to cooperate by strictly following the guidelines issued by the administration for the festival.

Also Read: Assam Govt Grants Rs. 10,000 Each to 7,817 Durga Puja Committees

Also Watch: