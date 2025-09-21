Sonitpur DC inaugurates 8th Poshan Maah to promote nutrition awareness

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The district-level inaugural ceremony as well as the coordination meeting of the 8th Poshan Maah 2025 was held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office, Sonitpur. The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das.

The programme was attended by ADC (WCD) Kamal Baruah, District Social Welfare Officer Rubi Kalita, Inspector of Schools Prabhat Das, District Information and Public Relations Officer, officials from the Health Department, PHE, ASRLM, P&RD, all CDPOs of the district, and other concerned stakeholders.

The meeting highlighted the importance of the month-long campaign under the aegis of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, aimed at promoting nutritional awareness and practices. Discussions focused on key themes such as addressing obesity, men’s participation in nutrition initiatives, the Ek Ped Maa ke Naam initiative, early childhood care and education, infant and young child feeding practices, and inter-departmental coordination for effective implementation.

The District Commissioner stressed the need for collective responsibility and inter-sectoral convergence to ensure the success of Poshan Maah, calling upon all departments and stakeholders to actively participate in the campaign for a healthier and more nourished Sonitpur.

