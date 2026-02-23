Cooking gas connections, assistive items distributed at Demow programme

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Cooking gas connections and essential assistive items were distributed in a programme organized at Demow’s Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building on Saturday, where Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of 95 No. Demow constituency, was present. Sushanta Borgohain provided cooking gas connections to women beneficiaries and distributed essential assistive items to specially-abled individuals in the programme. Talking to the media, Borgohain said that the Bharatiya Janata Party since last year had been working to complete the works at the grassroot level before the 2026 Assembly election. He said that he had applied for the party ticket and that he believed that this time the BJP would get the first lead from Upper Assam to form the government.

