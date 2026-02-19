Tea labourers protest in Demow, demand Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and land pattas

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), Demow Branch, and in association with ATTWA, Demow Regional Committee and the ATTSA-ATTWA sub-branch, tea labourers staged a two-hour demonstration in front of the office of the Co-District Commissioner, Demow, on Tuesday. The protesters demanded Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the tea tribes community, an increase in tea labourers’ wages, and the grant of land pattas.

Participants displayed placards and raised slogans against the BJP and the State Government, highlighting their longstanding grievances. Following the protest, the ATTSA, Demow Branch, submitted a memorandum to the Co-District Commissioner outlining their demands. The memorandum expressed the hope that authorities would take prompt action to grant ST status to the tea tribes, raise wages for tea labourers, and issue land pattas.

Key attendees at the demonstration included Biswanath Nag, President, and Amon Mirdha, Secretary of ATTSA, Demow Branch, along with ATTSA leaders Diganta Tassa and Rajkishore Bhumij, leaders of ATTWA, Demow Regional Committee, and numerous tea labourers.

