Cooperation department aims economic liberalization through cooperative movement in Bodoland region

KOKRAJHAR: The department of Cooperation of BTC, has taken a significant step towards promoting economic development through cooperative movement in the Bodoland region.

A meeting was held with the Board of Directors of Sekhar S.S. Pvt Ltd. at Udalguri on Monday, to discuss the transformation of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) into model PACS. It is to be noted that, six PACS, one each from four districts of BTR and two from Kokrajhar district, have been identified for this ambitious initiative.

During the meeting, outlining the activities planned for the model PACS, Council Head of the Departments for Cooperation Jayanta Kherkatary informed that the ultimate goal of this initiative is to foster economic development in the region and create a comprehensive ecosystem for the people. By transforming PACS into Model PACS, the department of Cooperation aims to bring in economic liberalization, empower communities, and improve their overall well-being.

Another meeting was held with the Board of Directors of a Model PACS in Tamulpur district. This Model PACS, Pub Tamulpur SS Pvt Ltd., will primarily focus in pullet cultivation. With approximately 3500 shareholders, this initiative has the potential to significantly contribute to the economic development of the region.

Also Read: District Magistrate of Darrang Parag Kumar Kakaty orders fresh inquiry into student’s death

Also Watch: