Coordination meet between Government of Assam and BTC held in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A Coordination meeting between the Government of Assam and BTC counterpart was held at Secretariat conference hall on Monday. Ministers Ajanta Neog, Charan Boro and Jayanta Malla Baruah and Chief Secretary Rabi Kotha from the Government of Assam attended the meeting.

Talking to media, the Chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary said the meeting was crucial and aimed at streamlining the comprehensive development in BTC. He said the meeting between the two parties discussed the key issues of development. He said the existing Rupsi (Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma) airport was needed upgradation and the roads leading to airport needs widened and improvement and the meeting discussed over it. The land requisition for the construction of railway track to Bhutan from Kokrajhar has almost been completed and construction works likely to get start, he said adding that the Railway Coach Factory project in Porbotjhora sub division was also discussed. Mohilary said that the meeting also discussed elaborately over the development in 39 departments of BTC and within fifteen days they will go to Dispur to meet the Chief Minister.

Echoing the same tune, Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that the discussion emphasized on upgradation of Rupsi airport, start of construction of railway line from Kokrajhar to Bhutan, setting up of railway coach factory and other developmental aspects.

He said that the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will start the construction of railway line in January next.

On the other hand, Minister Ajanta Neog said that the Government of Assam had been supportive to BTC for development. She said the government of Assam will extend all necessary support for the assistance. She also said that the BTC was marching towards all-round development of the region.

Also Read: Assam: Coordination meet held for emergency preparedness in Kokrajhar