Coordination meet held in Kokrajhar ahead of 2026 Assam Assembly polls

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In preparation for the upcoming 2026 Assembly Elections, a series of coordination meetings and voter awareness activities are being held across Kokrajhar district to ensure a smooth and peaceful election process.

On Monday, a coordination meeting of Civil and Police Zonal–Sector Officers took place at the Science College Auditorium, Kokrajhar. The meeting was chaired by the District Commissioner and District Election Officer, Kokrajhar, Pankaj Chakravarty, along with the SSP and ADC of Kokrajhar. Officers discussed various aspects of election preparedness, coordination mechanisms, and responsibilities to ensure the efficient and coordinated execution of election duties.

On the same day, an EVM demonstration programme was organized at the Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar, targeting newly enrolled voters. The programme aimed to familiarize young voters with the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems, while encouraging their active participation in the democratic process. This initiative forms part of ongoing SVEEP activities to promote voter awareness and participation among first-time voters.

Also Read: Political Parties in Assam Urge ECI to Conduct Assembly Polls in One or Two Phases