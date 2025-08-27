Coordination meeting held for upcoming mega health camp in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: An LAC-wise coordination meeting on the upcoming Mega Health Camp was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das at the Conference Hall-I of the DC’s Office, Sonitpur. The meeting was attended by Additional District Commissioner (Health) Twahir Alam, co-district commissioners Dyotiva Bora (Dhekiajuli) and Kabita Kakati Konwar (Rangapara), Circle Officer of Thelamara Revenue Circle Himadri Bora, Assistant Commissioner Dibangana Mohan, Joint Director of Health Services Sonitpur Dr Jagadish Goswami, District Programme Manager of NHM, Sonitpur, concerned health officials, and Heads of stakeholder departments.

Addressing the meeting, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Jagadish Goswami outlined the aims and objectives of the Mega Health Camp along with its tentative timeline. He informed that the camp, scheduled to be held on five designated dates across the five LACs of the district between September 18 and October 31, will primarily cover all eligible children between 0–18 years of age. The objective of the camp is to screen and identify more than 50 health conditions, including congenital heart diseases, endocrine disorders, eye and ear disorders, genetic and neurological disorders, among others, classified under nine broad categories. He further highlighted logistical requirements for each LAC such as venue selection, patient registration counters, provision for on-spot ABHA ID generation, and awareness among stakeholders to carry essential documents. The role of Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) teams in the district was also mentioned.

Discussions were also held on the basic roles of various stakeholder departments. Among other related duties, the Education Department will focus on school-level awareness, training and appointing nodal teachers, and coordinating existing records of students with health conditions. The Social Welfare Department will work on mobilization of the target group, identification of children at risk, while the P&RD Department will raise awareness regarding the camps, its objectives and also about the need to carry Aadhaar cards and previous medical records and others. The PHE Department is to ensure the availability of safe drinking water, while APDCL will look after the issues related to power supply. Coordination with the police administration will also be ensured for security arrangements and traffic management during the camp days.

The District Commissioner instructed all stakeholders to remain proactive in discharging their roles and responsibilities to ensure that no child is left behind and that the Mega Health Camp is successfully conducted.

