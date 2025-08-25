Assam: Biswanath gears up for mega health camp

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In preparation for the upcoming LAC-wise Mega Health Camp, a high-level coordination committee meeting was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Simanta Kumar Das, District Commissioner of Biswanath, at the DC Office Conference Hall.

The meeting marked a significant step forward in organizing the district-wide health outreach initiative, which will cover every LAC of Biswanath district. The Mega Health Camp will primarily focus on individuals aged 18 years and below, aiming to provide early detection and intervention for 50 identified diseases and conditions.

A number of key officials participated in the coordination meeting, including the chairpersons of Biswanath Chariali and gohpur municipal boards, ADC (H), Assistant Commissioner, the Joint Director of Health Services, the Inspector of Schools, Executive Engineers from PWD (Building) and PHE, the District Elementary Education Officer, the District Social Welfare Officer, the District Transport Officer, the AGM of APDCL, the District TB Officer, the Superintendent of Biswanath District Hospital, SDM&HOs of all BPHCs, MO (I/C) of the Blood Bank, DPM, DME, DDM, DPC, DCO RBSK, and BPM Gohpur BPHC.

During the meeting, Paragjyoti Saikia (DPM-NHM), delivered a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the structure, HR, logistics, and objectives of the health camp. Dr Jogen Chandra Bey, Joint DHS, explained the health conditions selected for the camp while the District Commissioner further elaborated on the roles of each line department and emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to ensure the success of the initiative.

