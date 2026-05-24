Corruption allegations surface over incomplete road project in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Serious allegations of corruption and negligence have surfaced in a road construction project at Khagarpur under the Abhayapuri constituency in Bongaigaon district. According to sources, the 1.030-km road from Khagarpur Forest Check Gate to Garogaon, sanctioned under the Chief Minister's Rural Road Construction Scheme for 2023-24 with an allocation of Rs 93.20 lakh, remains incomplete even after two years.

The project was awarded to contractor Sanjiv Kumar Ray. Local residents alleged that only a few stone chips had been dumped on the road, while the major construction work remains unfinished. Due to continuous rainfall, the road has turned muddy and developed large potholes, causing severe inconvenience to the public and disrupting communication.

Residents also alleged irregularities in the repair work of the Borjhora stream bridge under the same project. They claimed that sand had been dumped instead of proper soil filling at both ends of the bridge, which is now being continuously washed away by rainwater.

Locals further alleged that contractor Sanjiv Kumar Ray is associated with a student organisation. "Though he presents himself as a student leader working for the people, in reality he is misusing public funds," alleged the local residents.

The residents have decided to submit a complaint to the District Commissioner, demanding a proper investigation into the matter.

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