New High Speed Automobile Carrier coaches rolled out from Dibrugarh workshop

DIBRUGARH: NF Railway zone at its Dibrugarh workshop has already produced few New High Speed Automobile Carrier (NMGHS) coaches from old GSCN coaches with a side door for loading/unloading of automobiles specially two wheelers.

Three NMGHS coaches have been produced within a short time-frame after getting approval from the Railway Board. Productions of another three coaches are also in progress.

For the very first time in Indian Railways, these coaches for loading automobiles are being introduced with multiple improved features over the traditional type freight coaches with improved speed and accessibility with more loading capacity.

NMGHS coaches being developed by NF Railway were designed by Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in consultation with automobile manufacturers, from released and unused passenger coaches. A total of three coaches have been rolled out by Dibrugarh workshop with higher payload capacity of 18 tonnes in comparison to the earlier traditional freight coach of 12 tonnes carrying capacity.

The potential speed of the newly designed NMGHS coach is 110 km per hour along with various other improved features like wider opening, natural pipe light, pavement markers as well as retro reflective tape for guidance, strong floor with chequered sheet, improved fall plate arrangement for smooth entry as well as upgraded end door design with barrel lock for ease of locking.

These new coaches were designed in such manner that even four-wheeler automobile doors can be easily opened inside the coach without any damages. These new model coaches can also be used as a parcel van for carrying of different commodities including packaged goods.

It may be noted here that, Indian Railways has become a preferred mode of transportation for automobile manufacturer due to its cheaper, faster and environment friendly option in comparison to road transportation.

Various types of automobiles are now directly being transported through railways from the manufacturing plant to all Northeast states at much cheaper cost as a result of which common masses are getting benefitted.

