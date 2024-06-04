Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Rakibul Hussain Heads for Landslide Victory in Dhubri

GUWAHATI: Dhubri Constituency one of 14 Lok Sabha Constituencies, voted in Phase 3 of 2024 LS Election on May 7 2024. The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for 2024 LS elections on March 16. The voter turnout recorded for seat was 92.08 percent, as per data released by ECI. In 2019 this seat registered turnout of 91%. It was 88% in 2014 and 76% in 2009. The estimated turnout in 2024 was +1.42% compared to 2019 turnout.

As counting is ongoing on 4 June, Dhubri Constituency's Rakibul Hussain of INC is leading by a massive lead of 319607 against Md Badruddin Ajmal. In contrast, in Jorhat Constituency, Gaurav Gogoi is leading by 80216 against Topon Kumar Gogoi.

In Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, there were total of 2643,403 registered voters on the electoral rolls for 2024 Lok Sabha election of which 1353,952 were male. 1289,451 female, none were of third gender.

In 2019 Lok Sabha general elections, Badruddin Ajmal of AIUDF won in this seat defeating Abu Taher Bepari of INC by margin of 226,258 votes. This was 13.43% of total votes cast for seat. AIUDF had vote share of 42.66% in 2019 in this seat.

In 2014 Badruddin Ajmal of AIUDF emerged victorious in this seat, beating Wazed Ali Choudhury of INC by margin of 229,730 votes which was 16.77% of total votes polled in constituency. AIUDF secured vote share of 43.27% in seat.

In 2009 Lok Sabha elections Badruddin Ajmal of AIUDF won this seat. He beat Anwar Hussain of INC by margin of 1,84419 votes. This margin was 17.61% of total votes polled in constituency. AIUDF had vote share of 51.65% in the seat.