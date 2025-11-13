Country-made pistol seized in Rampur; two arrested for illegal arms possession

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: A country-made pistol was recovered at Rampur under Palasbari police station on Tuesday. The firearm was reportedly seized from one Tapan Mazumdar, police sources said.

Along with the pistol, police also recovered three empty cartridges and one live round. Preliminary investigations revealed that Mazumdar had allegedly threatened his wife and child with the weapon during a domestic quarrel and forced them out of the house.

Following the incident, police arrested Mazumdar on charges of issuing death threats and illegal possession of arms. Further interrogation led to the arrest of Jatin Rabha of Salbari in Loharghat area, who allegedly supplied the handmade pistol. Both accused are now in police custody and further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Assam: STF Arrests Three In Dhekiajuli Raid, Illegal Arms and Vehicles Seized