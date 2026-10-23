Court Clearance Paves Way for Assam girl Plabita Borthakur’s Film Doosra's Release

Director Abhinay Deo’s highly anticipated sports docudrama, Doosra: India's Other Freedom Struggle, officially hit Indian theatres on 23 October 2026, following a dramatic last-minute legal clearance.

The Delhi High Court refused a plea by former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, who had sought a stay on the film’s release alleging a violation of his "personality rights" due to the extensive archival footage used. Giving the green light, Justice Dinesh Bhatt clarified, "I have said no stay, so the film can go on."

Distributed by PVR INOX Pictures, the 78-minute film stars Assam girl Plabita Borthakur as Tara, a young woman navigating a deeply patriarchal household in 1990s Rajasthan. Her fictional rebellion runs parallel to Ganguly’s real-life transformation of the Indian cricket team, culminating in the iconic 2002 NatWest Series win at Lord's.

Despite earning high-profile praise from cricketer Rohit Sharma and actor Anil Kapoor, the initial critical reception on opening day has been heavily divided. While some reviewers lauded it as an "ambitious blend of cricket and feminism", others argued the sports metaphor felt underdeveloped.

Nonetheless, with its cleared legal hurdles, the film is now playing nationwide.