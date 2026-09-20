Gauhati High Court Orders Timely Clearance of Dues for Hired Vehicles

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam government to verify the claim of a vehicle owner whose vehicles were hired for emergency and law-and-order duties and release the amount found payable to him.

The HC asked the vehicle owner to submit the Registration Certificate, Insurance papers, GST (3B) form, Driving Licence, Declaration Certificate, etc., along with the certified copy of this judgement to the Office of the Director General of Police. Upon verification, if it is found that the owner is entitled to the amount claimed, the amount should be paid.

Justice Devashis Barua passed the order while disposing of a writ petition filed by the vehicle owner, who submitted that his 13 vehicles were hired by the authorities on various occasions between 2022 and 2024 for emergency duties, including maintenance of law and order.

The case of the vehicle owner herein is that he is aggrieved by the inaction on the part of the Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home Department and the DGP, Assam, along with other authorities, in not making payment of the amount to which he is entitled.

The petitioner is the owner of 13 vehicles, including City Rides, water tankers, a Mahindra Thar, a Swift Dzire, a mini bus, a Toyota Innova, Mahindra Boleros, etc., which were hired by the authorities on different dates from 2022 to 2024 for emergency purposes, including the maintenance of law and order. The said vehicles were subsequently released after being utilised by the authorities concerned.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that, after the release of the vehicles, the petitioner (vehicle owner), on different dates, had submitted bills totalling Rs. 82,91,075. Despite the owner's repeated requests, the authorities have not released the amount. Being aggrieved, the owner approached the court.

The Additional Senior Government Advocate submitted that though the vehicles mentioned in the writ petition were hired by the Police Commissionerate for maintenance of law and order, it came to light while verifying the claimed bills that the vehicle owner did not submit up-to-date RC and insurance along with the GST (3B) Form, Driving License, and Declaration Certificate. In this regard, he presented to the Court an instruction dated June 18, 2026, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Guwahati, which stated that the vehicle owner was required to submit the correct documents for further verification.

The Court opined that, as it is an admitted fact that the vehicle owner's vehicles were taken on hire by the Respondent Authorities, the vehicle owner would be entitled to the amounts due upon proper verification of the claims. Such verification shall be carried out upon the submission of the documents mentioned.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that the necessary documents would be submitted.

Accordingly, the court disposed of the instant writ petition with directions that the vehicle owner is to submit the required documents, along with the certified copy of this judgement, to the Office of the DGP.

The authorities have thereafter been directed to examine the claim and release the entire sum of Rs 82,91,075 or any lesser amount determined upon verification.

The Court directed that the entire exercise be completed within six months from the date of submission of the required documents and certified copy of the order.

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