CPI Assam to Contest Five Seats Independently in 2026 Assembly Election, No Alliance Sought

The Communist Party of India (CPI) Assam State Council has decided to contest five constituencies in the upcoming 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, fielding candidates independently without entering into any formal alliance.

State Council Secretary Kanak Gogoi announced the decision, clarifying that the CPI had neither approached the Indian National Congress for an alliance nor contacted any other party seeking a partnership. The party will contest in line with directions from the CPI's national leadership.

