CPI Assam to Contest Five Seats Independently in 2026 Assembly Election, No Alliance Sought

The Communist Party of India (CPI) Assam State Council has decided to contest five constituencies in the upcoming 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, fielding candidates independently without entering into any formal alliance.
State Council Secretary Kanak Gogoi announced the decision, clarifying that the CPI had neither approached the Indian National Congress for an alliance nor contacted any other party seeking a partnership. The party will contest in line with directions from the CPI's national leadership.
The five constituencies where the CPI plans to field candidates are Nazira, Gauripur, Morigaon, Dhakuakhana, and either Demow or Sivasagar.
Gogoi himself will contest from the Nazira Legislative Assembly Constituency. Candidates for the remaining seats have been almost finalised — Manjur Rahman for Gauripur, Nabajyoti Tamuli for Morigaon (probable), Dhiren Kachari for Dhakuakhana, Krishna Gogoi for Demow (if contested), and Madan Baruah for Sivasagar (if contested).
While the CPI will not be a formal part of the Congress-led opposition alliance, Gogoi said the party would extend its full support to the alliance's broader objective of defeating the BJP-led government in Assam.
"The CPI would limit its electoral contest to only five constituencies for this purpose," Gogoi said, framing the party's restrained candidature as a deliberate contribution to consolidating the anti-BJP vote in the state.
He described the current BJP-led administration as one of misgovernance, and said freeing Assam from it remained the party's primary political goal in the 2026 elections.